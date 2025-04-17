Grenade attack on Punjab YouTuber's house: Army jawan held for training main accused

Chandigarh, Apr 17 (PTI) An Army jawan posted in Jammu and Kashmir has been arrested for allegedly imparting online training to the man who hurled a grenade at the residence of a Jalandhar-based YouTuber last month, Punjab Police said on Thursday.

A court in Jalandhar sent the jawan, Sukhcharan Singh, to five-day police remand, police officials said.

The main accused, Hardik Kamboj, hurled the hand grenade at the house of YouTuber Rozer Sandhu on the intervening night of March 15 and 16. However, the grenade did not explode.

During the course of investigation, it came to light that Singh provided online training to Kamboj on throwing the grenade at the residence of the YouTuber, said Senior Superintendent of Police (Jalandhar Rural) Harvinder Singh Virk.

Singh came in contact with Kamboj through social media platform Instagram, police said.

Singh, who hails from Muktsar district, was named in the FIR and an arrest warrant was secured from a court, the SSP said.

Police said they apprised the Army authorities about Singh's role in the matter.

A court in Jalandhar sent Singh to five-day police remand. Further investigation in the matter is underway, they said.

Police have so far arrested nine people, including Kamboj, in this case.

Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti claimed responsibility for the attack at Sandhu's house over his use of alleged derogatory language against the Muslim community.

There have been many explosions targeting police posts in Amritsar and Gurdaspur in the past four to five months.

Last month, a blast occurred outside a temple in Amritsar.

A grenade blast took place at the residence of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Jalandhar on April 8 but no one was hurt. PTI CHS SUN DIV DIV