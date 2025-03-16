Grenade-like object hurled at residence of YouTuber in Jalandhar

Chandigarh, Mar 16 (PTI) A "grenade-like object" was hurled by unidentified assailants at the house of a YouTube influencer at Maqsudan in Punjab's Jalandhar district, police said on Sunday.

They said it did not explode, and hence the house was not damaged.

"We found a round metallic object, but couldn't immediately verify if it is a grenade. It has the appearance of a grenade. Further investigation is on," Jalandhar Rural Superintendent of Police Jasroop Kaur Batth told PTI.

The development comes a day after a blast occurred outside a temple in Amritsar.

A motorcycle-borne person had hurled an explosive device towards the temple in Amritsar, damaging a portion of its wall and shattering window panes.

There have been many incidents of explosions targeting police posts in Amritsar and Gurdaspur in the last four months, but this is the first such attack on a temple. PTI CHS RUK RUK