Pak gangster behind grenade attack at YouTuber Rozer Sandhu's house

Chandigarh: A Pakistani gangster has claimed responsibility after a "grenade-like object" was hurled at the residence of Jalandhar-based YouTuber Rozer Sandhu on Sunday.

Two videos have emerged since the incident, one in which a Pakistani gangster, Shahzad Bhatti, claiming that he carried out the attack against the YouTuber for allegedly using derogatory language against the Muslim community.

Police on Sunday said unidentified persons hurled a "grenade-like object" at Sandhu's residence at Maqsudan in Punjab's Jalandhar district.

However, it did not explode, and the house was not damaged.

On receiving the information, senior police officers rushed to the spot. A bomb disposal squad took the object to custody.

Jalandhar Rural Superintendent of Police Jasroop Kaur Bhatt said, "We found a round metallic object, but couldn't immediately verify if it was a grenade. It has the appearance of a grenade. Further investigation is on."

Speaking to reporters outside the influencer's residence, Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) Gurmeet Singh said, "We spoke to Sandhu and also found a suspicious metallic object. A bomb disposal team is examining it," he said, adding that they will examine the CCTV footage.

Singh said agencies abroad are trying to derail the ongoing campaign against drugs in Punjab and nobody will be allowed to get away with their nefarious designs.

Asked whether the influencer has made any objectionable comment, Singh said nothing of that sort has come to light.

Meanwhile, a purported 18-second video has emerged, showing a man sitting in a car, giving directions to throw a grenade-like object at the second floor of a building. He is seen asking another man in the car to take out the pin.

In yet another video, Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti has claimed that the "grenade" was hurled in Jalandhar as the YouTuber was abusing Islam.

"If he survives, we will do it again. He is not alone, there are five people who did it. They thought we forgot. I thank my brothers Zeeshan Akhtar and Happy Passia (a US-based terrorist) who helped me," Bhatti said in the video.

"If you want no bloodshed to take place or peace to be disturbed, you arrest them. I give you pictures and names, you arrest them. If you don't arrest them, I will wreak such havoc that their seven generations will remember.

I am showing the video (of hurling the grenade) at the end. I do not need fame. I have made the video so that if anyone abuses again, I shall do worse. If he (Sandhu) survives, I shall do (something) bigger than this," Bhatti said.

"You arrest them if you don't want bloodshed. He, his brother and there are three-four more people. I have their names and pictures," the gangster added.

The development comes a day after a motorcycle-borne person hurled an explosive device at a temple in Amritsar. In the blast that followed, a portion of the temple's wall was damaged and window panes shattered.

There have been many incidents of explosions targeting police posts in Amritsar and Gurdaspur in the last four months.