'Grid collapse' causes power outage in upper Assam

Guwahati, Jul 15 (PTI) Power outage was reported in five upper Assam districts and parts of another on Monday evening due to a “grid collapse”, an official said.

Gradual restoration process commenced soon, he said.

Later, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the restoration of power has been completed.

"Power transmission through the Grid station in Mariani has been restored. Consequently, power supply has been reinstated in Upper Assam," Sarma said on X.

A source at Assam Electricity Grid Corporation (AEGCL) said the outage happened around 7.50 pm, affecting the upper Assam districts on the southern bank of the Brahmaputra.

The impacted districts were Jorhat, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia, and parts of Golaghat beyond Kaziranga.

The source added that work on restoration was underway in a “few pockets where there is some error”. PTI SSG RBT