Grief-stricken over cat's death, woman hangs self in UP's Amroha

Amroha (UP), Mar 2 (PTI) A 36-year-old woman, reportedly in grief over the death of her cat, hanged herself in Mohalla Kot Hasanpur here, police said on Sunday.

Hasanpur Circle Officer Deep Kumar Pant said Pooja was mentally challenged and had undergone treatment for the condition in Moradabad.

According to her family members, a few years ago, Pooja adopted a cat and raised it "like her own child." When she died, she became grief-stricken.

They said Pooja had been sleeping with the cat's dead body for three days.

Gajra Devi said that her daughter was an introvert and could not bear this loss.

"She was not letting us bury the cat and was sleeping with it. When she realised that her cat would not come back, she went to the third floor of the house, where she killed herself," she said. PTI COR NAV VN VN