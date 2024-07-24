Grief-stricken woman embraces husband's lifeless body, dies moments after

Kolkata, Jul 24 (PTI) Moments after embracing the lifeless body of her 84-year-old husband, his grief-stricken wife died before the shocked children and villagers at Kandi in Murshidabad district.

Shankar Mondal, who had been ailing for geriatric reasons for several months, breathed his last at his Bharatpur village residence.

After Mondal's body was taken out in the courtyard before the beginning of his last journey, his 75-year-old Niyati embraced her dead husband and, moments later, became motionless on Tuesday night, a local gram panchayat member told reporters.

Alarmed family members sprinkled water on her face, but she did not regain consciousness. They then called a doctor who declared her dead.

The doctor said Niyati died of a heart attack.

“After 50 years of happy marital life, mother probably could not live without our father. I am sure they will continue to live together in peace,” said Ananta, the couple's son.

Besides Ananta, the couple left behind a daughter. PTI SUS NN