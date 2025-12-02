Grievance redressal of workers, public top priority for BJP: Rajasthan minister

Jaipur, Dec 2 (PTI) Rajasthan Industries and Commerce Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Tuesday said addressing the concerns of party workers and the public remains the "core responsibility" of the BJP and it will be treated as a top priority.

Speaking to reporters after the BJP's 'Karyakarta Sunwai' (hearing of workers' grievance) at the party's state headquarters in Jaipur, Rathore said they received nearly 90 complaints.

"Several issues were resolved on the spot by giving prompt directions to officials over the phone. Some matters were forwarded to the departments concerned, while policy-related issues will be examined thoroughly," he said.

Rathore said the hearing mechanism ensures that grievances reach the right officials quickly, allowing faster redressal.

He said the Centre and the Rajasthan governments are working in close coordination and the "double-engine government" is ensuring that Central schemes reach beneficiaries effectively.

"Because work is being done quickly, the opposition is uncomfortable," Rathore said, "Earlier, Congress leaders would go to Delhi to please one family. We go to Delhi to work with the Government of India." Tribal Development Minister Babulal Kharadi was also present during the session.

The BJP launched the weekly grievance hearings on Monday.

Party officials said two ministers will be available for hearings every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and complaints will be forwarded to the concerned departments for action. PTI AG AKY RUK RUK