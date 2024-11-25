Grievance redressal system witnessed unprecedented increase in public trust: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) With complaints handled annually growing from two lakh in 2014 to over 25 lakh in 2024, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said the Centre's grievance redressal system has witnessed an unprecedented increase in public trust.

The minister discussed several governance-related matters during a meeting with the principal secretaries of states general administrative department (GAD) here.

During the meeting, the Minister of State for Personnel addressed several concerns regarding administrative challenges and the development of civil servants.

In response to concerns about the lack of exposure for officers at the deputy secretary and joint secretary levels, Singh emphasised ongoing efforts to address this gap.

The meeting served as a platform for fostering knowledge exchange and collaboration among administrative leaders, with a focus on capacity building, technological integration and reforms to enhance governance, a Personnel Ministry statement said.

This surge demonstrates the government's ability to address citizens' concerns more effectively and in a timely manner, the statement said.

Singh underscored the critical need for regular interactions to empower civil servants in meeting the evolving challenges of governance.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to transparency, integrity, accountability and efficiency, as reflected in initiatives like Mission Karmayogi, which has institutionalised capacity building for civil servants at all levels.

One key suggestion was the creation of a mentoring framework where senior officers could guide younger batches, helping them benefit from the knowledge and experience of their seniors.

The minister acknowledged this proposal and highlighted the importance of mentorship in shaping future leaders within the civil service, the statement said.

The conference explored several key topics vital to governance and administrative reforms, with a focus on the increasing role of technology in administration.

A major highlight was the implementation of centralised grievance mechanisms, which have greatly enhanced public trust in the system's responsiveness, the statement said.

Sessions at the conference aimed to provide civil servants with the tools needed for contemporary governance.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) presented key personnel reforms and a discussion on Mission Karmayogi (capacity building program) illustrated its transformative impact on civil services.

Singh emphasised the need for states to adopt technologies like face recognition systems to improve administrative efficiency.

The conference saw participation from almost all the states and Union Territories. PTI AKV AS AS