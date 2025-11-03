Grievances over encroachments, police action conveyed to UP CM at 'Janata Darshan'

Lucknow, Nov 3 (PTI) Several people on Monday raised concerns over inadequate police action, particularly in theft cases, and land encroachments in Uttar Pradesh at the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'Janata Darshan' programme here.

The programme is part of Adityanath's regular public outreach, where he personally hears grievances from citizens across the state.

More than 60 complainants apprised him of issues related to financial assistance, land disputes, police matters, and family conflicts as Adityanath interacted with them.

The chief minister assured them that his government is committed to the safety and dignity of every citizen in the state and directed officials to ensure time-bound redressal of people's complaints.

An official statement said Adityanath also asked officials to obtain feedback from the complainants after the resolution of their issues.

During the programme, several complainants expressed dissatisfaction with the police action in certain cases, especially where recovery of stolen items had not been made despite identifying the culprits.

Some individuals also raised concerns over land encroachments.

Taking note of the complaints, the chief minister instructed officials to launch immediate investigations and ensure that encroachments are removed without delay.

When a complainant sought financial help for medical treatment, Adityanath assured assistance, saying, "Just send the treatment estimate from the hospital and focus on the patient's care. Leave the rest to us. No treatment will stop due to a lack of funds. The government stands with every needy person from day one."