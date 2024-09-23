Grim picture of sewage management in 4 Jharkhand districts: NGT

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal while hearing the matter regarding pollution in the Ganga River has observed that there was "a very grim picture of sewage management" in four Jharkhand districts.

The NGT has taken up the matter of abatement of pollution in the Ganga River and its tributaries across the country. It had earlier sought specific information on the river’s pollution from the states of Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

In an order passed on September 13, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava noted that four district commissioners (DCs), who are heads of the district Ganga protection committees, had filed their reports regarding the river’s pollution.

"On examining the reports of the DCs for the districts of Sahibganj, Ramgarh, Dhanbad and Bokaro, we find a very grim picture of sewage management," said the bench also comprising judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel.

In the Sahibganj district, the deficiencies included 1.2 million litres per day (MLD) of sewage still requiring to be connected with the sewage treatment plants (STPs), while in the sub-divisional town of Rajmahal, the water quality data regarding faecal coliforms levels were not provided, the tribunal said.

It said the actual utilisation of the installed sewage treatment facilities and their performance in the Ramgarh district was not disclosed, while the "final mode of disposal" of the 31.97 MLD sewage generated in the Bokaro steel plant township was not provided.

"We find that Nagar Nigam Chas (in Bokaro district) is generating 12.44 MLD and is discharging sewage through 70 drains into the Ganga River. This clearly reflects violations of the Water Act and the order of the Supreme Court and we also find that Nagar Nigam Phusro has no sewage treatment facilities for treating 3.92 MLD," the tribunal said.

Regarding Dhanbad district, the tribunal said a large number of hotels were operating without the consent of the state pollution board and no date was provided regarding faecal coliform levels of Damodar River, a tributary of the Ganga.

"It is a matter of great concern that no sewage treatment facilities exist (in Dhanbad district). Tenders are now floated for setting up of 192.0 MLD of STP and this indicates that untreated sewage is being discharged. Further, there is no disclosure of the generation of sewage," the tribunal said. Noting that the state pollution control board did not have testing facilities for faecal coliform levels, it directed the Jharkhand State Pollution Control Board (JSPCB) to set up the required facilities and undertake an analysis within three months.

The tribunal also noted that the reports were incomplete and directed that they be filed in the format prescribed by the green body.

The matter has been posted on March 25 for further proceedings.

Earlier this month, the tribunal imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the state for failing to assist it with the proceedings regarding the prevention and control of the river’s pollution.

In February, the tribunal fined the state Rs 25,000 after observing the "unfortunate" scenario where, despite repeated opportunities, some district magistrates did not submit their reports. PTI MNR RHL