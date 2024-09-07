Grit and passion for Olive green makes them officers in Indian army

Chennai, Sep 7 (PTI) The dream of Usha Rani, who lost her husband Captain Jagtar Singh of Army Educational Corps in a train accident in 2020, Jigmit Ringzin, Electrical & Electronics engineer, Phalke Nishant Balasaheb, an external auditor, and Bhavsaar Jayesh Mahesh who grew up in the congested chawl tenements in Mumbai, of donning the olive green uniform materialised on Saturday.

They were among the 258 officer cadets and 39 women officer cadets who were commissioned into various arms and services of the Indian Army at an impressive ceremony at the Officers Training Academy, Chennai.

The ‘Passing Out Parade,’ was held at the Parameshwaran Drill Square of the institute, and it was reviewed by Vice Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General N S Raja Subramani. Fifteen officer cadets including five women from friendly foreign countries too successfully completed their training.

Despite a train mishap shattering her, Usha Rani chose military training to overcome her loss. The young mother of three-year-old twins completed her Bachelor of Education and began to mentor children, as a teacher in the Army Public School. She prepared for Services Selection Board (SSB) to join the Indian Army, following in her husband’s footsteps.

“As a coincidence, she appeared in the same Services Selection Board from where her husband was recommended. Further, she joined the Officers Training Academy on her wedding anniversary,” an official release here said.

Officer Cadet Jigmit Ringzin, from Pooh, in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh, rejected a job he was offered at Tata Consultancy Services and succeeded in his seventh attempt and joined Officers Training Academy, Chennai, in October 2023. He has toiled hard to complete the rigorous and grueling training of 49 weeks to finally become an officer in the Indian Army.

Phalke Nishant Balasaheb son of a Head Constable in Central Reserve Police Force, lost his father to terminal illness, and had to bear the responsibility of taking care of his mother and younger sister. He worked as an external auditor at Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), Ahmednagar, during weekends, to support his family.

He cleared first Combined Defence Service Examination (CDSE), but was unsuccessful in the Services Selection Board. This pattern repeated for six times and in the seventh attempt he finally got recommended and joined OTA.

In the case of Bhavsaar Jayesh Mahesh, who grew up in the congested chawl tenements in Mumbai, his journey was full of setbacks. He failed eleven times at the Service Selection Board but didn’t give up. He supported his family by working as an online mathematics educator, and a gym instructor.

His perseverance paid off when he was finally recommended in his 12th attempt. He is the first in his family to join the Armed Forces.

Kshitij was born in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, and raised in Mumbai. Their family of eight were dependent on the income of the father, an auto-rickshaw driver, and Kshitij's elder brother, an accountant. Despite the financial constraints his family encouraged him to pursue his dreams.

He was also inspired by his uncle, Jitendra Kumar Tiwari, who served in the Army Service Corps, to join the Defence forces.

Motivated by his family’s sacrifices and his own resolve, Kshitij applied for the National Cadet Corps Special Entry Scheme course 54 on his first attempt. His selection was the culmination of his hard work and perseverance, the release said and added Kshitij’s journey was a testimony to the power of resilience and the importance of family support.

Ritesh, son of a Non-Commissioned Officer in the 15 Mechanised Infantry Regiment, was in secondary school, when the family faced a harsh tragedy in the passing of Ritesh's father, who was suffering from blood cancer. At the time, Ritesh was in 6th grade and his younger sister in 1st grade.

When his father's unit moved to a field area, Ritesh and his family had to shift to their village. During his 12th grade, a short circuit burned everything in their house, leaving the family without books, uniforms, clothes, or shelter just before the final exams. The 15 Mechanised Infantry Regiment and his School Principal provided crucial financial and emotional support, helping Ritesh to continue his education.

After 12th grade, Ritesh took a year off to help his mother rebuild their home. By his third year of college, with the introduction of the Agniveer scheme, Ritesh faced a dilemma whether to join the Army as a sepoy for four years or complete his degree and pursue the option of joining Army as an Officer. He chose to finish his degree, aspiring to join the Army as an officer.

The stories of Pratik Anil Pawar, son of an auto driver, a junior solar design engineer-turned-Army officer, Palkar Sanket, who worked at McDonald's as a crew member while pursuing his bachelor’s degree, to support his family, and guided by his mentor, Colonel Kulkarni, and Yashwini Dhaka, wife of Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, who died in a chopper crash while ferrying then Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, Ooty, are also marked by determination and hardwork.

Their grit and determination earned them stars on her shoulders today. PTI JSP ROH