Grit on display: Four women guides excel at Pune's National War Memorial

Pune, Mar 7 (PTI) Four women guides at the impressive National War Memorial in Pune are embodying the life lesson of defeating adversity while they narrate the unmatchable valour of India's bravehearts in uniform.

Vijaya Sakpal, whose husband, a soldier of the Indian Army, died last year in a medical casualty, leaving her shattered, is among the four who refused to let the weight of her grief subdue her.

"I was depressed and demoralised but this opportunity provided by the Southern Command and Army Wives Association (AWA) brought hope in my life. Today, I and my three colleagues narrate intricate details about pre and post-Independence wars, military equipment and national sacrifices," said Sakpal, who is in-charge of narrating Maratha, South India and Rajasthan military history.

Sakpal is not the only one who is breaking the barriers by donning the role of a guide. Her three colleagues-Sharda Umbarkar, Kalyani Bhosale and Mukta Chavan, wives of serving and retired Indian Army soldiers, are also winning hearts by confidently narrating military history and engaging with complex historical narratives and military technology.

Sharda Umbarkar, who is in-charge of the munition museum and can be seen confidently explaining about ammunition, tanks, choppers, mortars, fuses and guns, said the training to become guides was not easy but the determination to succeed "including scribbling contents taught on the fridge and kitchen door" saw her through.

Kalyani Bhosale, who is in-charge of the War Memorial Entrance, said she has to explain about the wars the Indian Army fought in the past along with details of the tanks and military aircraft that have been put up for display outdoors.

Mukta Chavan, who used to run courses for nursery education at College of Military Engineering (CME) here, is the senior most guide and provides support her colleagues need.

"I am in charge of the main museum at the memorial. We also explain about the equipment that has been used by Southern Command over the years like ammunition, vehicles, tanks, and guns as well as uniforms. We narrate the history of martyrs whose names have been etched on the walls around the museum," Chavan said.

Havildar Vivek Kumar, War Memorial Guard Commander, said he initially used to help the four get accustomed with the exhibits kept here.

"Now all four guides have acquired good knowledge about the glorious war memorial history and the equipment, tanks, ammunition. They speak about them with ease and confidence with the visitors," he said.

A release from the Southern Command said by offering a stable employment with competitive wages, the Indian Army provides these women with financial independence.

This economic empowerment has a ripple effect, potentially influencing their families and local communities to view women's professional contributions more positively, it said.

The quartet of female guides have been trained to provide comprehensive tours of both the Southern Command War Memorial and the Southern Command Museum.

The exhaustive training, which goes beyond the requirements of a standard tour guide, includes knowledge about military history, the War Memorial's exhibits as well as public speaking skills.

The training has not only enhanced their professional capabilities but has also augmented their confidence and self-reliance, the Southern Command said.

"The female guides serve as role models for young women and girls visiting the memorial. By witnessing women confidently narrating military history and engaging with complex historical narratives and military technology, visitors are exposed to progressive representations of women's capabilities which inspire future generations," it added. PTI SPK BNM