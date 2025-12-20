Grocer held for murdering customer

Thane, Dec 20 (PTI) The Thane Rural Police have identified a man, whose decomposed body was found in a water stream at Kalamgaon in Shahapur taluka, and solved a murder case within days by arresting a grocer, officials said on Saturday.

The investigation revealed that the accused, identified as Vitthal Ratan Pardhi, assaulted Balu Vir (42) with a weapon on December 7 and dumped his body into the water stream, police stated in an official release.

The murder was a fallout of a quarrel after Pardhi refused to lend groceries to Vir.

Police registered a case for murder and destruction of evidence. PTI COR NSK