Grocer held for stocking gutka, banned tobacco products in Thane district

Thane, Nov 20 (PTI) A grocer from Maharashtra’s Thane district has been arrested for allegedly stocking and selling banned gutka and tobacco products worth over Rs 50,000, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on inputs, police raided a grocery shop owner in the Vitthalwadi on Tuesday and found it stocked with banned gutka, paan masala, tobacco and scented supari, he said.

“The contraband was seized on the spot. The shop owner, Ramchandra Jaiswal, was arrested. He has been remanded in police custody till Friday,” said assistant inspector H M Kulkarni of Vitthalwadi police station.

His co-accused is yet to be arrested, he said. PTI COR NR