Grocer in Maharashtra cheated of Rs 18 lakh by man posing as cop from UP

Thane, Jun 10 (PTI) A man allegedly posted as a police officer from Lucknow and cheated a 66-year-old grocery shop owner in Maharashtra's Thane district of Rs 18 lakh under the pretext of saving him from action in a criminal case, an official said on Monday.

The imposter contacted the grocer from Badlapur in Thane between May 9 and 30 on different occasions, claiming he was an officer from the Alambagh police station in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

The man told the victim that a case of money laundering had been registered against him at the police station in Lucknow and to avoid being arrested, he should pay him Rs 18,02,999, the official from Badlapur police station here said.

The fraudster allegedly made the victim deposit the amount in different accounts. Later, when the victim checked with the Lucknow police, he found there was no case registered against him there, the official said.

Following a complaint by the victim, the Badlapur police on Saturday registered an FIR against the unidentified accused under relevant provisions, he said. PTI COR GK