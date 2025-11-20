Grocery shop owner beaten to death in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Nov 20 (PTI) A grocery shop owner was beaten to death by some unidentified attackers while he was sleeping outside his shop in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, police said on Thursday.

Rakesh Kumar (46) was found lying dead on a cot outside his shop in Kadipur Khurd market on Thursday morning.

According to the police, Rakesh and his father, Ramkeval Gupta, jointly ran the grocery shop. On Wednesday night, Rakesh slept in the shop's verandah.

Local residents discovered his blood-soaked body early in the morning and alerted police. The body bore severe head injuries, they said.

Based on a written complaint from the victim's father, a case has been registered against unidentified persons. Four police teams have been formed to crack the case, Circle Officer (Kadipur) Vinay Gautam said. PTI COR CDN NB NB