Grocery store, car workshop shot at in Delhi; 4th firing incident in 48 hrs

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Two firing incidents were reported in Delhi's Paschim Vihar and Dwarka on Wednesday where some men opened fire at a grocery store and a car workshop, police said.

No casualties were reported in the incidents, they said.

According to the police, three men opened fire at a grocery store (Raj Mandir hypermarket) in the Meera Bagh area of outer Delhi on Wednesday.

"At around 2.30 pm, a call regarding a firing incident was received at Paschim Vihar West police station. Teams from the local police reached the location after information," the officer said.

During the investigation, the police found that the complainant was working at his shop when three masked men on a motorcycle fired multiple rounds at the shop and fled, he said.

The crime team inspected the spot, and based on the complainant's statement, a case was registered.

In another firing incident, three bike-borne men opened fire at a car workshop in the Najafgarh area of Delhi's Dwarka.

Police said that they received a PCR call regarding the incident at the Chhawla police station around 4.15 pm. The complainant, owner of the car workshop, Joginder Singh (46) told the police that the two of the accused entered the shop when two of the employees were working.

"One of the accused kept sitting on the motorcycle. Both the accused who entered the shop had covered their faces with a cloth. They began firing on the parked car and five rounds were fired hitting a car parked inside the workshop," police said.

The police are suspecting Kapil Sangwan of the Nandu gang behind the firing incident. The cases are under investigation.

However, these are not isolated incidents. Four firing incidents have been reported in the past 48 hours.

On Monday, two shooting incidents were in Delhi's Alipur and Nangloi at a property dealer's office and a furniture shop, respectively.

Police on Tuesday apprehended two suspected sharpshooters, including a juvenile, of the Gogi gang from the Narela area following a brief shootout for their alleged involvement in the firing incidents. PTI BM HIG