Groom among 4 killed in road accident in Punjab's Moga

Chandigarh, Nov 5 (PTI) Four people, including a groom, were killed and two others sustained injuries when their car rammed into a stationary truck on the Ferozepur-Ludhiana Highway in Punjab's Moga district, said police.

The accident took place when they were heading towards Baddowal village in Ludhiana district from Fazilka district's Ojhaval for the wedding, said police.

Station House Officer, Ajitwal police station in Moga, Gurmail Singh said the deceased were identified as groom Sukhwinder Singh (23), the groom's brother-in-law Angrej Singh, niece Anshdeep Kaur (4) and a relative Simran.

Another relative Seema and driver Mohinderpal, who sustained injuries, were admitted to a hospital, said police.

A case has been registered against the truck driver, said police.