Groom electrocuted in Rajasthan hotel during pre-wedding ritual

Kota, Apr 23 (PTI) Just hours before tying the nuptial knot, a 29-year-old man died of an electric shock during his ‘haldi’ ceremony in a hotel here on Tuesday, police said.

Suraj Saxena, a resident of Kota’s Keshavpura, was supposed to get married this evening and his pre-wedding rituals were going on in the hotel. During the haldi ceremony, he went towards the swimming pool, his family said.

He held an iron pole and got electrocuted, Nanta SHO Naval Kishore said.

Suraj went unconscious and was rushed to MBS hospital, where he was declared dead, the SHO said. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem, he said, adding that an FIR has been registered against hotel management under the IPC section 304 A (causing death by negligence). PTI COR NB NB