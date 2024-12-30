Groom, father, elder brother booked for dowry demand of Rs 10 lakh in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Dec 30 (PTI) A man, his father and elder brother have been booked for allegedly demanding a dowry of Rs 10 lakh, following a court order, police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as -- Brijesh Kumar Mishra, his father Om Prakash Mishra (57) and elder brother Akhilesh -- residents of Kanwal village, officials said.

They allegedly refused to proceed with the wedding procession unless the dowry demand was met, leaving the bride's family distressed, the police said.

According to police Brijesh was set to marry the bride, Pragya Dubey, daughter of Ravi Kant Dubey (51) from Matiyari village in Mirzapur district on April 18, 2024.

However, shortly before the wedding the groom's family allegedly demanded an additional Rs 10 lakh in dowry, threatening to cancel the marriage if their demand was not fulfilled, a police officer said.

The bride's father filed a petition in court on March 7, 2024, after attempts to resolve the matter with local police yielded no results, he said.

On December 29, the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Women Harassment) Harkiran Kaur directed the registration of a case under the Dowry Prohibition Act against the accused, he added.

Station House Officer (SHO) Arun Kumar Dubey said that a case has been registered following the court's order.

The wedding was arranged with mutual consent and the ceremonial rituals were completed on December 15, 2023, with the participation from both families, the SHO said.

The situation escalated as the wedding day approached and the groom's family allegedly made the dowry demand, he said. PTI COR CDN OZ OZ