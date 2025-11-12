Groom stabbed by acquaintance over past dispute; attacker caught on drone camera

Amravati, Nov 12 (PTI) A man was stabbed on his wedding reception stage by an acquaintance in Badnera town of Maharashtra’s Amravati district, police said on Wednesday.

A drone camera recording the wedding captured the accused fleeing on a two-wheeler.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Ganesh Shinde, the incident took place on Tuesday night at Sahil Lawn on Badnera Road.

“Groom Sujal Samudre was attacked with a knife by his friend Raghav Bakshi over a past dispute. Bakshi stabbed Samudre on his thigh and back before escaping on a bike,” he said.

Drone footage shows a man sprinting out of the wedding venue as another, waiting on a bike, starts the engine. Seconds before the accused jumps onto the pillion seat, he turns back and threatens the man chasing him.

The two then speed off and enter a busy road, shows the footge.

Shinde said the accused had also attacked the victim two days ago.

Following Tuesday’s incident, Samudre’s relatives allegedly vandalised Bakshi’s house, damaging a two-wheeler and a television set, the official said.

While a case has been registered against Bakshi for the knife attack, the victim's kin have also been booked on a cross-complaint, he added.