Groom-to-be among 2 killed as motorbike crashes into tractor-trolley in MP

Ratlam (MP), Apr 21 (PTI) Two persons, including a man whose wedding was scheduled later this month, were killed when their motorbike rammed into a tractor-trolley in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night near Harsola, about 25 km from the district headquarters, Sailana police station's head constable Niranjan Tripathi said.

Tejpal Ninama (42) and his relative Dinesh Maida (22) were going to Sailana when their motorcycle crashed into a tractor-trolley due to darkness, he said.

Ninama died on the spot while Maida succumbed during treatment, the official said.

Maida's marriage was scheduled on April 30, Tripathi said.

The police seized the tractor-trolley and registered a case against its driver, he said.

Earlier on Saturday night, Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district resident Ramlal Damor (22), whose marriage was scheduled on May 6, was killed when two motorbikes collided under Sarwan police station area in Ratlam district, according to police. PTI COR ADU GK