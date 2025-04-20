Groom-to-be among two killed in collision of 2 motorbikes in MP

Ratlam (MP), Apr 20 (PTI) Two persons, including a man whose wedding was scheduled in a fortnight, were killed and three others injured when two motorbikes collided in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Sailana-Banswada road, 35 km from the district headquarters, on Saturday evening.

Ramlal Damor (22), resident of Ranpur village in Pratapgarh district of Rajasthan, was returning on a motorcycle after inviting relatives in Ratlam district's Sailyarundi village for his marriage, Sarwan police station in-charge Arjun Semalia said.

The two-wheeler of Damor, who was accompanied by two other relatives, collided with a scooter near Bawalikheda, he said.

Damor died while his two relatives were injured. Besides, Gani Mohammed (52), who was riding the other vehicle, was also killed and his companion suffered injuries, the official said.

According to police, Damor's marriage was scheduled on May 6.

The bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem on Sunday.