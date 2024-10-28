Groom's brother among two killed in accident in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Oct 28 (PTI) Two persons of a marriage party, including the groom's brother, were killed here when their bike was hit by a tractor, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

The incident took place on Sunday night when a marriage party was returning on a bus and three persons -- the groom's brother Hassen (18), brother-in-law Raju (26) and one Iftihkhar (30) -- were on a bike, they said.

The tractor hit the bike near Dudhla village in Gangoh police station area, Additional SP (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI. They were rushed to a hospital, where Hassen and Raju were declared brought dead.

Iftikhar's condition was stated to be stable.

Advertisment

The bodies of victims have been sent for post-mortem. Police is trying nab the driver of the tractor, they said. PTI COR ABN ABN SKY SKY