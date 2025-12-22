Groom's father robbed during wedding procession in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Two men on a motorcycle allegedly snatched a bag containing the mangalsutra and other valuables from the groom's father during a wedding procession in Delhi, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred while the wedding procession 'baraat' was underway on December 18. The groom was moving along with family members and relatives when two unidentified men on a motorcycle allegedly snatched a bag and sped away, they said.

"The bag reportedly contained the mangalsutra meant for the bride, along with other wedding-related items," a police official said, adding that the snatching took place amid the crowd during the procession.

Following the incident, information was passed on to the police, after which a team reached the spot and began inquiries.

The police said they registered a case on December 20 and are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to identify and trace the accused.

"Search operations are underway and teams have been formed to nab the snatchers at the earliest," the official said.