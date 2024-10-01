'Gross disrespect to federalism': Cong accuses Mahayuti govt of double-standards on Dharavi project

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday accused Maharashtra's Mahayuti government of sacrificing the long-term future of Mumbai for the "greed" of a business house which has been handed over 256 acres of ecologically sensitive salt pan land in Kanjurmarg for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project.

The party also accused the BJP-led Centre of adopting "double-standards" and disrespecting federalism, alleging it had rejected the MVA government's proposal for Mumbai Metro 3 carshed on the same land on "flimsy pretences", but gave it for the redevelopment project.

"Today in the Modani Chronicles, the Mahayuti Government handed over 256 acres of ecologically sensitive salt pan land in Kanjurmarg, Mumbai to Adani for the highly controversial Dharavi Redevelopment Project," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

He claimed these salt pans act as a sponge to absorb excess water during Mumbai's abundant monsoons and also reduce the flood intensity.

"The long-term future of the city is being sacrificed at the altar of Modani's never-ending greed," the Congress leader alleged.

"The redevelopment here is also contrary to the wishes of the Dharavikars who are pursuing in-situ relocation," he also claimed.

"This incident also exposes the BJP's gross disrespect to federalism. When this same salt pan land at Kanjurmarg was sought for a Mumbai Metro 3 carshed by the MVA government, the Centre denied it on flimsy pretences. Now that it is to benefit Adani, rather than the people of Maharashtra, the transfer is done at lightning speed," Ramesh said.

The Congress leader said the Mahayuti is spending its last few days in power "scrambling to push through as many favours to Modani as possible - this decision comes days after the Mahayuti Government awarded Modani a contract for purchasing 6,600 MW in power at elevated rates".

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Monday approved the utilisation of 255 acres of salt pan land in Mumbai to develop houses for slum rehabilitation project-affected people, assigning the implementation task to Adani group's Dharavi Slum Redevelopment Project.

The salt pan land utilisation decision also covers the beneficiaries of affordable housing and similar schemes. The state government had written to the Centre to transfer the salt pan land in Mumbai on lease.

With the assembly polls looming, the cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde cleared 38 proposals, some of them related to strengthening road and metro rail infrastructure in Mumbai and surrounding areas.

The Adani group-controlled Dharavi Redevelopment Project will be responsible for implementing this decision (to develop houses for slum rehabilitation project-affected people), the government stated.

The 255.9 acres of salt pan land to be acquired include 120.5 acres in mauje Kanjur, 76.9 acres in Kanjur and Bhandup and 58.5 acres in mauje Mulund.

Earlier this month, the Centre approved the transfer of 255.9 acres of salt pan land in Mumbai to the Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd (DRPPL), a joint venture between Adani Realty Group and the Maharashtra government, for building rental housing for slum dwellers.