Gross Enrollment Ratio of girl students in higher education increased: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Agartala, Sep 7 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said there has been an increase in the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) of girl students in higher education in the state.

"This academic year (2024-25), 37,450 girl students enrolled in general degree colleges, compared to 35,800 boy students. In the previous academic year (2023-24), more girl students (35,650) enrolled in degree colleges than their male counterparts (35,800)," the CM said.

Addressing the platinum jubilee celebration of Ramkrishna Mahavidyalaya in Unakoti district, the Chief Minister highlighted the government's initiative to provide free education for girls up to the college level since 2022.

"We actively support the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign and have implemented several measures, including 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, the establishment of 'pink toilets,' and 50 per cent reservation for women in government stalls. Our commitment to women's welfare is reflected in these initiatives," Saha added.

He attributed the increase in the GER of girl students to these measures and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) in the state’s colleges.

"Thanks to NEP, future generations will reap substantial benefits. We have also introduced the 'Lakshya' scheme to aid students in preparing for competitive exams like the UPSC. Additionally, Dhamma Dipa University is set to open in Sabroom, and we are advancing progress on Techno India University and Aryavart International University," he added.

Saha emphasised the government's efforts to transform Tripura into an educational hub, noting the rapid establishment of a dental college, nursing colleges, and other educational institutions. PTI PS MNB