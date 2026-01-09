'Gross mismanagement': Patnaik slams BJP govt over Odisha's 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule

Bhubaneswar, Jan 9 (PTI) Odisha's Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik criticised the BJP government in the state over the enforcement of the "No PUC, No Fuel" rule, alleging that a lack of foresight led to harassment of people.

Patnaik, the BJD president, said the sudden announcement that the rule would be enforced from January 1 led to chaos with massive queues at testing centres across the state.

"The BJP government failed to prepare adequately, with no expansion of testing infrastructure, no advance planning, and no awareness campaigns on the required scale," he said in a social media post.

Faced with public outrage, the government was forced to take "multiple U-turns", he said, adding that the enforcement of the rules was first deferred to February 1, then to March 31, and a blanket relaxation was announced on Thursday till April 1, including suspension of e-detection at toll gates.

"The BJP government's handling of the PUC Certificate enforcement has been marked by gross mismanagement and repeated policy flip-flops that have caused immense hardships and inconvenience to the common people of Odisha," he alleged.

"These repeated reversals expose the utter incompetence and lack of foresight in the Transport Department. The people of Odisha deserve better governance and policies that are implemented without causing unnecessary suffering. While controlling vehicular pollution is important, it cannot come at the cost of harassing citizens," he added.

Patnaik, the former CM, sought immediate scaling up of PUC testing facilities, simplifying of the process, and said that no undue penalties should be imposed on people during this transition period.

The BJD's youth and students' wings held demonstrations on Thursday over the matter.

Besides suspending pollution-related fines till April 1, the Transport Department on Thursday said steps are being taken to rationalise the existing Rs 10,000 penalty prescribed under the Motor Vehicles Act.

At present, only about 21 per cent of vehicles in the state possess a valid pollution under control (PUC) certificate, an official said.

"While PUC of around 60 lakh vehicles has not been renewed, owners of close to 20 lakh vehicles never applied for the certificate after the one-year exemption following purchase," he said. PTI AAM AAM SOM