Gross tax revenues projected to grow 8 pc to Rs 44.04 lakh cr in FY27

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The government estimates an 8 per cent growth in gross tax revenues at over Rs 44.04 lakh crore in the 2026-27 fiscal.

The personal income tax collection is expected to grow at 11.73 per cent to Rs 14.66 lakh crore in FY27 over revised estimates of Rs 13.12 lakh crore in FY26.

Corporate Tax collection is projected to rise 11 per cent to Rs 12.31 lakh crore in FY27 from Rs 11.09 lakh crore a year ago.

Securities Transaction Tax (STT) collection has been estimated at Rs 73,700 crore, up from Rs 63,670 crore in RE of FY26.

The total direct tax collection, including PIT and CIT, is projected at Rs 26.97 lakh crore for the 2026-27 fiscal.

Revenue Secretary Arvind Shrivastava said the tax buoyancy for the direct tax in FY27 would be 1.14.

On the indirect taxes front, Rs 2.71 lakh crore is estimated to come from Customs, while Rs 3.89 lakh crore from excise duty. GST collection is projected at Rs 10.19 lakh crore in FY27, 2.59 per cent lower than 10.46 lakh crore in FY26.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "We expect that with all these reforms, the tax growth would be growing at a rate faster than that of the economy itself".

So, we do expect economy tax revenue to be sufficiently buoyant in the coming year, she said.

The government has estimated a nominal GDP growth of 10 per cent while preparing the Budget for 2026-27. PTI JD JD BAL BAL