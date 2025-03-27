Ground-breaking ceremony for over 16,900 Gharkul houses held in Thane

Thane, Mar 27 (PTI) The ground-breaking ceremony of the Gharkul project, under which 16,903 houses are being built in the rural parts of Maharashtra's Thane district, was held on Thursday.

The event was held simultaneously at 10 am across 431 gram panchayats.

The Gharkul housing scheme aims to provide permanent shelter to families in rural parts, a release issued by the Thane Zilla Parishad said.

The district-level 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony was held at Kumbharpada in Rahur gram panchayat in Bhiwandi tehsil in the presence of District Collector Ashok Shingare and ZP's Chief Executive Officer Rohan Ghuge. PTI COR NP