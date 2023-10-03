Ground breaking ceremony for Rs 10-lakh crore projects soon: UP minister Gupta

Noida, Oct 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta on Tuesday said the state government would soon hold ground breaking ceremony for projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore. This is part of investment proposals worth Rs 37.50 lakh crore the government received during the Global Investors Summit (GIS) in Lucknow earlier this year, he said. The minister for industrial development, export and NRI promotion said this during a press conference after a review meeting at the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA).

"During the GIS on February 10, 2023, we received investment proposals worth Rs 37.50 lakh crore. We then did mapping of proposals to figure out which areas like Noida, Greater Noida, Bundelkhand, etc got how much proposals," Gupta said.

"I feel happy to announce that we have got investment proposals across the state and a ground breaking ceremony would be held for projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore soon," the minister said.

Investment proposals worth Rs 60,000 crores have been received for Greater Noida, he said. "Of this, projects worth Rs 40,000 crore are in the pipeline and we have already achieved Rs 30,000 crore while talks are underway for the remaining Rs 10,000 crore," he added.

While the date for the ground breaking ceremony is yet to be announced, official sources told PTI that a mega event for this could be held after Diwali next month. Meanwhile, minister Gupta said the Adityanath government is making efforts to make the system "accountable and responsive". As part of this, the minister has also directed the local development authorities -- Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway -- to send monthly reports to the state government.

"I have directed that senior officers regularly hold meetings with their subordinates and review the outcome of these meetings," he said. "If a subordinate submits a report, seniors must check it. It's not that the accountability of the report would be on the subordinate only," he said, citing examples of delays in map approval due to minor issues.

In no condition, any officer or subordinate officials will be allowed to engage in illegal activities, the minister said.

"I have held meeting with officials of Greater Noida Authority and the Noida Authority. I will soon hold a meeting with Yamuna Authority also. Now, every month on the fifth day, such a meeting would be held where CEOs would take stock of development works undergoing in their authorities and submit its report to the government after duly reviewing them," he added. PTI KIS TIR TIR