Groundbreaking for National Jamboree held in Lucknow; PM to inaugurate, President likely to attend

Lucknow, Sep 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh will host the Diamond Jubilee Grand Finale of the Bharat Scouts and Guides and the 19th National Jamboree in Lucknow from November 23-29, the state government said on Monday.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the "world-class" camp was held at the Defence Expo Ground in Vrindavan Yojana here, featuring traditional rituals and chanting.

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, Education Ministers Gulab Devi and Sandeep Singh, and President of the state unit of Bharat Scouts and Guides, Mahendra Singh, expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, calling it a "proud moment" for the state.

Singh outlined that the Jamboree will host 30,000 Scouts and Guides from India, 2,000 international participants, and 3,000 officials and staff, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the event and President Droupadi Murmu expected at the closing ceremony.

According to an official statement, the week-long 'Tent City' will feature 3,500 tents, 1,600 toilets, a 25,000-capacity arena, 64 kitchens, a 100-bed hospital, 15 dispensaries, 100 exhibition stalls, a jamboree market, a global village, adventure and Wi-Fi zones, and a two-day drone show.

The attractions also include the Air Force's Air Agniveer exhibition, an HAM radio station, and an IT hub. All arrangements follow green and circular economy principles, ensuring safety, sanitation, health, transportation, and environmental balance, it stated.

The Jamboree's theme aligns with Modi's vision: Self-Reliant Swadeshi India, Clean and Developed India, Green and Sustainable India, and Developed Youth-Developed India, the statement said.

The event aims to foster leadership, discipline, self-reliance, national unity, global brotherhood, cultural exchange, and service-minded citizens, it said.

Uttar Pradesh will host this prestigious event after 61 years, highlighting the state's emerging role as a global hub for youth, it added.