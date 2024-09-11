Groundwater depletion: NGT imposes fine of Rs 5,000 each on Lucknow DM, others

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each on the district magistrate of Lucknow, the Lucknow Nagar Nigam and the Lucknow Development Authority for not appearing before the tribunal in pursuance to its directions.

The green body was hearing a matter regarding groundwater depletion in the Uttar Pradesh capital.

In an order passed on September 4, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said that the tribunal had earlier issued notices to the authorities concerned.

The bench also comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil after noting the submissions of the counsel for the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) allowed their request seeking four weeks to file replies.

It noted that there was no representation from the other authorities.

The tribunal said, “Inspite of service of notice, Lucknow Nagar Nigam, Lucknow Development Authority and District Magistrate, Lucknow, are not represented today. Hence, the cost of Rs 5,000 each is imposed upon them for not appearing before the tribunal and not rendering assistance in the matter.” The cost had to be deposited within two weeks, said the tribunal.

The matter has been posted for further proceedings on December 20. PTI MNR AS AS