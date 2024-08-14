Groundwater law in Mizoram: Government permission mandatory for extraction

Aizawl, Aug 14 (PTI) With the implementation of the Mizoram Ground Water (Control and Regulation) Act 2023 and the Mizoram Ground Water (Control and Regulation) Rules, 2024, any household or individual seeking to extract groundwater will now require government permission, Public Health Engineering Minister Prof. Lalnilawma said here on Wednesday.

The Act passed by the state legislature in August last year, aims to manage and regulate groundwater development and usage in the state. This is the first legislation of its kind in Mizoram, intended to ensure equitable distribution and sustainable management of groundwater, as excessive extraction can lead to land subsidence, he added.

The Act, effective from September 18, 2023, and the Rules, notified on July 10, 2024, established the Mizoram State Ground Water Authority to oversee these regulations.

Under the new framework, individuals and entities seeking groundwater for domestic, commercial, or industrial purposes must obtain permission from the Authority or the district administration. Existing users, including those with boreholes or drilling rigs, must also register with the government, he added.

The government will conduct inspections of current groundwater extractions and facilities, which may be shut down if the local aquifer is found to be depleted, he said.

Permits and certificates for groundwater extraction will be valid for five years from the issue date or until public water supply is provided to the household, whichever comes first, the minister said.

Violations of the Act or its rules will incur penalties ranging from fines of Rs 5,000 to Rs 2.05 lakh, and imprisonment terms for repeated offenses. For the first offence, fines can reach from Rs 5,000 to Rs 1 lakh; for the second offence, Rs 1 lakh or six months of imprisonment, or both; and for the third offence, Rs 2.05 lakh or six months of imprisonment, or both, he said. PTI COR MNB