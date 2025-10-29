Group art exhibition to explore theme of memory

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) A group exhibition, titled "Melange of Memories", featuring works by 30 acclaimed artists from across India, will open on Friday here at Bikaner House.

The show, curated by noted art historian Johny ML, will have over 90 artworks on display. It is organised by Bhubaneswar-based advertising and cultural agency CanonFire Creatives.

Centred on the theme of memories, the participating artists have drawn inspiration from their childhood experiences, village landscapes, and personal moments that have shaped their artistic outlook.

While Vrindavan Solanki, Yusuf, Narayan M and Gurudas Shenoy are among the senior artists taking part in the exhibition, other prominent names include Ramesh Gorjala, Sujata Achrekar, Shabana Quadri, Jyoti Khuswaha, Laxman Aelay, Anand Panchal, Asit Kumar Patnaik, and Kanha Behera.

Each artist has contributed three new works for the exhibition, offering a wide spectrum of visual and emotional expressions.

According to the organiser, the exhibition aims to explore the interplay of memory and imagination through contemporary Indian art.

"Working with 30 artists from across India has been a fascinating curatorial journey. I encouraged them to create works rooted in their personal memories, and my task was to weave a flexible curatorial thread connecting these narratives into a cohesive visual bouquet.

"This exhibition offers viewers an unforgettable experience -- a tapestry of aesthetics and emotions that reflect India’s artistic spirit," said the curator in a statement.

"Melange of Memories" will come to a close on November 4. PTI MG MAH MAH