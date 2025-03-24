Group 'breaks open' door, pours sewage inside DMK critic Savukku Shankar's house; issues threat

Chennai, Mar 24 (PTI) Popular Youtuber and vocal critic of the ruling DMK, Savukku Shankar's residence here was targeted on Monday by a group of persons who allegedly dumped "sewage and human faeces" inside the house.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai strongly condemned the incident and sought tough action against the perpetrators of the crime.

Asked on action being taken, a senior police official said that probe was on and appropriate action will be taken.

Meanwhile, a city police release, citing a complaint from Shankar's mother said a 20-member group barged into the house, used abusive language and issued threat. "Legal action will be taken on the basis of the complaint," the statement added.

Shankar posted on 'X', a video clip, from CCTV footage, of sewage being poured into his compound and he also claimed that human faeces was also dumped inside his house.

He alleged that the attack on his house was telecast live by a Tamil Nadu Congress Committee supporter on Facebook and he provided a link to that telecast on his 'X' account.

Shankar told reporters that the group took away his 68-year old mother, Kamala's phone, who was alone in the house at that time, and spoke to him on a video call and threatened him. He alleged that the attack was carried out by a group of persons claiming to be sanitary workers and that they gained access by breaking open the backside door of his house.

Though police was alerted immediately, Shankar claimed that they did not arrive at the spot "till 40 minutes." The Youtuber alleged that the intruders issued "death threat," to him.

Shankar claimed that in December 2024 he exposed "corruption" vis-a-vis use of 230 vehicles, provided under a government scheme, for sewage clearance related tasks and a top Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) leader had a key role in facilitating corruption and receipt of kickbacks.

Shankar, a political activist as well alleged that a top police official was also behind the attack. "No one knows that I am here in this house, no one knows this address, I have been living here only for the past 3 months." Shankar alleged that without the top police official's help the attack could not have happened.

Shankar claimed that all along he had been getting threats, asking him to stop his media related work. "I see this as the final warning since I have been talking against this (DMK regime) government and the police." Also, he said his landlord has now asked him to vacate the house and pressure was being exerted on him to stop his work. "This government will stoop to such a level and this is what I have been saying for the past 4 years," he told media.

In the social media, Savukku Shankar said on Monday night that, "He does not like to run media (YouTube Channel) by putting at risk the life of his mother." Further, he said, "this channel cannot be run, this is not my failure, but this is the failure of this society." Shankar said the property owner who had provided office space to run the channel has also asked him to vacate. PTI VGN VGN ROH