Group clash in Indore after argument over bursting firecrackers: NSA slapped against 2 accused

Indore, Nov 4 (PTI) The Indore district administration in Madhya Pradesh on Monday invoked the stringent National Security Act against two persons accused of pelting stones during a group clash following argument over children bursting firecrackers, an official said.

The incident had taken place in Chhatripura area on November 1, he added.

"Following the recommendation of the police, the district administration invoked NSA against Mohammed Shanu (37) and Salman Mohammed (35) and issued arrest warrants, which we executed. The two have been sent to jail," Deputy Commissioner of Police Rishikesh Meena said.

"Eight people have been arrested in connection with the stone-pelting incident. The situation is peaceful. Efforts are on to arrest others who were involved," he added.