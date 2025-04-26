Group demands Aadhaar cards from hawkers, beats them up

Mumbai, Apr 26 (PTI) A case has been registered against nine persons associated with a political party for allegedly asking the names of hawkers in Shivaji Park area of central Mumbai and beating them up, police said on Saturday.

No arrest has been made but notices have been issued to the accused following the incident on Friday, said an officials.

According to complainant Saurabh Mishra, the accused demanded to see Aadhaar cards of hawkers and asked their names before assaulting them.

Probe is underway, the official said.

The Shivaji Park area in Dadar has traditionally been a stronghold of the undivided Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. PTI DC KRK