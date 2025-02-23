Group exhibition explores influence of colours on emotions, cultural narratives

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) A group exhibition here at the Stainless Gallery explores the influence colours can have on communication, emotions, and cultural narratives.

The exhibition, 'Chromalogue - Colours and Conversations', features over 100 works by 15 artists, highlighting the impact of colour in shaping human experiences and how it communicates beyond words.

The exhibition showcases a diverse array of mediums and styles, including the oil paintings "Lotus Pond 1" on acid-free paper by Aarti Uppal Singla and Kumar Neelesh Vats’ "Echoes of Dawn" on canvas that evoke depth and emotion through their rich textures.

Acrylic works including Himani Pasricha’s "Portal of Peace", Madhav Bhardwaj’s "Silence Speaks in Colour", Nikita Gambhir’s "Smell the Coffee", Shravani Dang’s "Monsoon", and Sakshi Bajaj’s "Seeds of Growth" offer an interplay of hues and themes.

“Through 'Chromalogue', we aim to highlight the unique ability of colour to convey emotions, provoke thought, and ignite conversations. Each piece in this exhibition speaks to the unspoken language of colour, drawing from both universal and deeply personal connections that transcend boundaries and spark new dialogues," curated and artist Uppal Singla said in a statement.

In mixed-media techniques, artists have blended materials and textures, including Priya Bery’s "Poppies: The Intoxicators" on waterford paper and Winnie Singh’s "Meditative Reveries 9" on acid-free paper.

Babita Varma's "Aswan" is a clay work on wood, while Kripal Mathur uses hand-dyed goat's wool for his "Spring Dance".

Other artists at the exhibition include Pragati Gupta, Khushroo Kalyanwala, and Sushil Bhasin.

The exhibition will come to an end on February 25.