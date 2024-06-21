Group flaunting ‘koyta’ barges into Pune house, assaults three of family; 8 held

Pune, Jun 21 (PTI) The Pune police have arrested eight persons after a group of people carrying ‘koyta’ (billhook) forcibly entered a house on the city’s outskirts and injured three members of a family, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place at Kirkatwadi village in the Sinhgad Road area on Thursday night.

Citing the FIR, the official said that 10-15 people went on a rampage after barging into the home of a youth at Bhairavnath Nagar. They allegedly attacked him, his mother and an elderly relative over a petty issue.

Police said they have registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder), 354 (molestation) and the ones concerning rioting and arrested eight of the alleged attackers.

A minor has also been apprehended, said Sachin Wangade, senior inspector of Haveli police station.

Meanwhile, Baramati MP Supriya Sule demanded action against the billhook-wielding group.

“Locals said police dragged their feet in taking in taking the complaint. The menace of ‘koyta’ gang in Pune does not appear to be abating. Such incidents are happening because the Home department is inactive and the fear of the law has vanished,” she wrote on X.

She said the SP (Pune rural) should take strict action against these elements. PTI SPK NR