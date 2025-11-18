Group forces closure of liquor shop in Vrindavan after Shastri's speech

Mathura (UP), Nov 18 (PTI) A group of people allegedly forced the closure of a liquor shop in Vrindavan, citing an appeal made by preacher Pandit Dhirendra Shastri, the head priest of Bageshwar Dham, during his 'Sanatan Ekta Pad Yatra', officials said on Tuesday.

The alleged incident took place on Monday but came to light when the purported video of the incident went viral on social media. The video shows a group, led by activist Daksha Chaudhary, pulling down the shutters of the shop and abusing customers present there.

Chaudhary claimed the liquor outlet lies on the route of saint Premanand's morning 'pad yatra' and was also mentioned by Shastri in his recent speech on the concluding day of his yatra on November 16.

In the video, people were seen warning liquor shop operators in the city, saying they would not be allowed to function.

Reacting to the incident, Bharatiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal president and senior BJP leader Ravi Kant Garg urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ban liquor and meat shops in the Brij Mandal region.

He added that while the government is sensitive to public sentiments, no one should take the law into their own hands, and grievances must be raised through proper channels.

Circle Officer Sadar Sandeep Kumar Singh said the police came to know about the incident through social media and have sought details from the excise department.

Those involved have been warned to register objections only with the authorities concerned and not to take unilateral actions that could cause inconvenience to the public or disrupt peace, he said. PTI COR ABN MNK MNK