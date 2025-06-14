Group from Rajathan appeals for Centre's help to return from Georgia after flight disruptions

Jaisalmer/Jaipur, Jun 14 (PTI) A 61-member group from Rajasthan comprising 29 Chartered Accountants and their families, which was in Georgia to attend a programme, is stranded there due to widespread flight cancellations in the wake of the Israel-Iran conflict and has appealed for help from the Indian government.

The group had travelled to Georgia to attend a residential refresher course in the capital Tbilisi and were scheduled to return to India via Sharjah on June 13.

However, flight services were suspended due to escalating tensions, leaving the delegation stuck in Georgia.

Among the stranded are three members from Jaisalmer. One of them, Bhavik Bhatia posted a video appealing to the Indian government for immediate assistance.

He requested the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for their safe evacuation.

Their family members in Rajasthan have also expressed concern over their safety and urged the government to facilitate their early return.

"Although the situation in Georgia is calm and all members are safe in their hotel, but the situation has created anxiety among the stranded persons," Bhatia said in his message.

His father Pramod Bhatia told reporters in Jaisalmer that the families are deeply worried.

"We just want all of them to return home safely at the earliest," he said.

"Though there is no threat in Georgia, the abrupt disruption in air connectivity has left them unable to travel back," said Rohit Ruwatia, central council member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

"The group of 61 people departed from Jaipur on June 8 to participate in the course. The group included 29 CAs and their family members," he said.