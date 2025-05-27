Pune: Man killed with iron rod after argument over cars; two held

Pune: A 45-year-old man was killed allegedly by a group of persons, who hit him with an iron rod following an argument involving their vehicles at a rented bungalow in Lonavala, a hill station in Maharashtra's Pune district, police said.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident that took place on Sunday, they said.

While one Kamlesh Dhopavkar died in the attack, two of his friends sustained injuries, they said.

"Two groups - one from Ratnagiri and the other from Karjat in Raigad district - had rented the bungalow located at Vehergaon near Lonavala. The two groups picked up an argument while taking their vehicles out of the property," an official from the Lonavala Rural police station said.

The verbal spat did not escalate much at that time and Dhopavkar left the place with his friends in their vehicle. However, members of the rival group soon followed them and hit Dhopavkar with an iron rod, killing him on the spot, he said, adding that two of his friends sustained injuries in the attack.

Police have arrested Yash Padval and Gaurav Pattadhari in connection with the attack, while two other accused are absconding, he said.