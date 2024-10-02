Group of 22 who begged in Indore while staying in hotel sent back to Rajasthan

Indore, Oct 2 (PTI) Authorities in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city have sent a group of 22 people including 11 children who begged in the city back to their native place in Rajasthan.

The group stayed in a hotel here, said an official of the Women and Child Development Department on Wednesday.

"There were 11 children and as many women. They begged at different places in the city throughout the day and return to the hotel at night," he said.

They were counselled before being sent back to their home state, the official added.

The operators of all hotels, lodges and other shelters in the city have been warned not to accommodate people involved in begging or they will face legal action, he said.

The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has started a pilot project to make ten cities in the country beggar-free. Indore is one of these cities and the local administration has banned begging in the city. PTI HWP ADU KRK