Group of children complain to police about street dog menace in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jul 21 (PTI) A group of children and their parents on Sunday complained to the police at Petbasheerabad here about the menace of street dogs in their locality.

Last week, an 18-month-old boy died, while another boy suffered injuries when street dogs attacked them in separate incidents in Telangana.

The children held placards that read 'Save Us from Street Dogs', 'Save Us from Rabies' and urged Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, local MLA K P Vivekanand and others to take measures to protect them from street dogs.

The children told reporters that the street dogs have been attacking their family members and other residents of the locality and that steps should be taken to protect them.

A police officer told reporters that they would try to address the issue by speaking to senior police officials and municipal authorities.

Several incidents of street dog attacks have been reported in the state, resulting in deaths in some cases, in the recent past. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had expressed anguish over the death in Hyderabad last week and directed officials to take steps to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future.