Group of devotees protest against Tirupati laddu ghee 'adulteration' in Andhra

Tirupati, Feb 9 (PTI) A small group of devotees protested against the alleged adulteration of the ghee used to make the famous Tirumala laddu here on Monday.

Expressing their dissent, the devotees carried placards assailing the erstwhile YSRCP government.

"Tirumala laddu adulteration is a great sacrilege. It is the greatest sacrilege among all the sacrileges. The previous rulers are saying that they did not do it. Admit it at least now," claimed a devotee from the protesting group, according to PTI Videos.

He advised the opposition leaders to come and admit to Lord Venkateswara that they had allegedly adulterated the ghee unknowingly.

He asserted that the Hindu community is observing their alleged deeds and claimed that the erstwhile YSRCP government's reign was an "adulterated" one.

"What did you achieve in the past five years. Temples were attacked and idols were toppled. Swamijis were attacked," he claimed.

People who take on Lord Venkateswara will not be spared and there is no record of such people prospering in history, he asserted.

We are requesting the NDA coalition government here and the Centre to strictly punish the people involved in the alleged Tirupati laddu ghee adulteration, he said.

Further, the protesting group chanted 'Govinda' and also broke coconuts on the road.