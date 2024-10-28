Group of men barge into businessman's house in west Delhi, loot cash, jewellery

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) A businessman was allegedly looted of cash and jewellery after few men allegedly barged into his house in the Moti Nagar area of west Delhi on Monday evening, officials said.

According to the police, they received information about the robbery around 7.30 pm at the Moti Nagar police station.

The caller informed that some persons had allegedly entered a house in C-Block of Moti Nagar and forcibly taken away cash and jewellery, a senior police officer said.

According to the initial probe, the victim Virendra Kumar Gambhir deals in dry fruits and runs a shop near his house.

"Due to the ongoing festival season, he (Gambhir had kept dry fruits and packaging material at home. His workers were frequently visiting the house to collect items from there," said the officer.

The officer added that the iron door of the house's staircase was open and so was the first floor's main door when the incident occurred. Two of Gambhir's family members and a cook were at the house at that time, he said.

The victim told the police that four to five men allegedly barged into his house and broke the almirahs of two rooms to loot cash and jewellery, the police officer said.

"A crime team is on the spot for inspection, only after which the exact amount of robbed cash and jewellery will be ascertained," he said.

"Appropriate legal action is being initiated. Multiple teams have been formed to work on the identification of the accused," he added. PTI BM RPA