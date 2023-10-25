Group of men barge into woman's house, slit her throat in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Oct 25 (PTI) A group of men allegedly killed a 21-year-old woman by slitting her throat after they barged into her house in a village here early Wednesday morning, police said.

The victim was asleep with her family members in her house in Chalakpur village in the Chilkana area when some people gathered outside her house around 4 am and started calling out her name, SSP Vipin Tada said.

After the woman's mother opened the door, a group of 4-5 persons barged into the house and started looking for the victim. Once they found her, they allegedly slit her throat with a sharp weapon, Tada said.

The accused also threatened to kill the deceased's family members if they raised an alarm, he added.

After the group left the house, the woman's family rushed her to a primary health centre where doctors declared her brought dead, the SSP said.

The police are investigating the matter and her family has also been interrogated, the police said.

The deceased's father died a year ago and she lived with her mother, brother, sister-in-law and nephew, they added. PTI COR SAB RPA