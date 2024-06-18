Group of men snatch impounded bike from special police officer in Gurugram, 1 held

Gurugram, Jun 18 (PTI) A group of men allegedly manhandled a special police officer and snatched a motorcycle he had impounded as the rider did not carry any documents, police said on Tuesday.

Special police officer (SPO) Sandeep, in his complaint, said while patrolling in the sector 31 area along with other policemen on Monday. He asked a bike rider to stop and asked for his documents.

After the rider failed to produce any documents, the SPO impounded the motorcycle and started taking the rider and the vehicle to the sector 40 police station.

In the meantime, the rider made a call to someone and two of his associates came there and blocked the SPO’s way. They manhandled Sandeep and snatched the motorcycle from him, he alleged.

An FIR was registered against the three accused under the IPC sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function), 341 (wrongful confinement), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant) and 34 (common intention) at sector 40 police station on Monday, police said.

"We have arrested one of the accused who has been identified as Subhash. Raids are being conducted to arrest the others,” a senior police officer said. PTI COR NB NB