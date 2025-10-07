Group of ministers looking into ST status for 6 communities to submit report in Nov: Himanta

Tinsukia (Assam), Oct 7 (PTI) A group of ministers (GoM) formed by the Assam government to look into the demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status by six communities of the state will submit its report in November, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

He said the report will be placed in the state Assembly and the matter will be taken forward based on the outcome of the discussion in the House.

Six communities -- Moran, Matak, Ahom, Chutia, Koch-Rajbongshi and Tea Tribes – have been demanding ST status for several years, with political parties lending support to it though the demand has not been fulfilled by any ruling dispensation.

“Our government had formed a GoM to look into the matter. It will submit the report on November 25. After that, it will be placed in the Assembly and taken up for discussion. Based on the decision in the Assembly, the matter will be taken forward,” Sarma told reporters on the sidelines of a programme here, when asked about the status of the six communities’ demand.

He said that a proposal was adopted in the Assembly during the Congress regime that the benefits of the tribes already declared ST should not be disturbed while according the similar ST status to the six communities.

“But after examining the matter, we have found that in some way or the other, there will be some benefits and some disturbances. The proposal adopted in the Assembly may need some amendments. That’s why we have to wait till the report comes,” the chief minister added.

The previous BJP-led state government under Sarbananda Sonowal had initially formed the GoM, which was later reconstituted after Sarma-government took over.

The communities have upped the ante over the last couple of months with state elections approaching early next year.

Moran, Matak and Koch-Rajbongshi communities held protests like road blockade and demonstrations last month to further press for their demand. PTI SSG NN